Apple TV has published a teaser for the fourth and final season of M. Night Shyamalan's horror series Servant along with a release date.

The series will return for its fourth and final season on Jan. 13.

It follows Sean and Dorothy Turner, portrayed by Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose, a Philadelphia couple who adopt a reborn doll to help them deal with the death of their thirteen-week-old son. The couple hire a nanny, Leanne Grayson, portrayed by Nell Tiger Free, to care for the doll, which Dorothy believes to be her real child. It soon becomes apparent that there is something sinister about the new nanny.

The teaser features spooky images of Leanne in the Turner home while the words "Every revelation has led to this, the final reckoning you won't want to miss, witness the epic conclusion," flash across the screen.

The show promises answers to the it's mysteries in Season 4, "as the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: Who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?"