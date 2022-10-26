Peacock has released a teaser for the upcoming political thriller The Independent, which premieres Nov. 2 on the streaming service.

The show takes place in the "final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history," according to a press release from Peacock.

"America is poised to elect either its first female president (Anne Dowd) or its first viable independent candidate (John Cena). Reporting history as it's made, an idealistic young journalist (Jodie Turner-Smith) teams up with her idol, legendary journalist Nick Booker (Brian Cox) to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands."

The Independent is directed by Amy Rice who directed numerous documentaries including By the People: The Election of Barak Obama, and Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot.

The teaser features Brian Cox, as Nick Booker, arguing about a news scoop with Jodie Turner-Smith's character.