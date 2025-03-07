Apple TV+ is previewing its comedy series The Studio, premiering March 26 and starring Seth Rogen.

Rogen, 42, co-created the show and stars as Matt Remick, the new head of the fictional film studio Continental.

"Being the head of Continental is the only job I've ever wanted," says Matt (Rogen) in the preview released Friday. "I'm honored, obviously, to be one of the people that gets to choose, you know, which movies get made and which ones don't. That's huge."

"And I got into all this cause, you know, I love movies, but now I have this fear that my job is to ruin them," he continues.

In his new role helming the studio, Remick is tasked with balancing his passion for creating meaningful films with the harsh realities of show business.

The trailer shows Remick getting yelled at by various people.

"The job is a meat grinder," responds Patty (Catherine O'Hara) in the trailer. "The job makes you stressed, and panicked and miserable. But when it all comes together, and you make a good movie, it's good forever."

Other cast members include Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins.

Rogan and Evan Golberg partnered on the series, collaborating on everything from show creation and writing to directing and executive producing.