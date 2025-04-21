Bethesda Softworks released a new trailer for DOOM: The Dark Ages, a prequel game to the popular first-person shooter franchise.

The trailer depicts a war between a technologically-advanced medieval society and the forces of hell being joined by the player character, the Doom Slayer.

"In this third installment of the modern DOOM series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the Doom Slayer in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against hell," an official description reads.

DOOM: The Dark Ages, a prequel to the 2016 game DOOM and its follow-up, DOOM Eternal, releases May 15 on platforms including Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 5.

Bethesda teased more news Monday on social media, asking fans to tune in Tuesday at 11 a.m. EDT. Many are expecting the studio to announce a remastered version of the 2006 video game The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.