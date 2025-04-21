Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood will star in the Ready or Not sequel, along with returning actress Samara Weaving.

The original film, which opened in 2021, followed Weaving (Grace) as she learned that her new in-laws had ancestors who bargained with the devil and played a disturbing game because of it.

Shawn Hatosy, Nestor Carbonell and Kevin Durand also star.

An official synopsis for Ready or Not: Here I Come has not yet been revealed, but Searchlight president Matthew Greenfield said that the film will "go on another ride with the amazing Samara Weaving," and "mix in awesome new voices and bring audiences a fresh take that's every bit as twisted and fun as the first one."

Gellar and Wood both had recent TV roles, with Gellar guest starring on Dexter: Original Sin and Wood starring on Yellowjackets.