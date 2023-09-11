Fox released the trailer for The Simpsons Season 35 on Monday. The season premieres Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

A fast-paced montage shows a parody of The Beatles: Get Back recording session, the return of Sideshow Bob (voice of Kelsey Grammer ), Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) riding a rocket that explodes in a hail of fireworks, Homer ( Dan Castellaneta ) cannonballing into a hot tub and more.

The season premiere gives Homer Simpson yet another new job as a school crossing guard. Though primarily a nuclear power plant safety inspector, Homer has also been an astronaut, baseball player, monorail conductor, clown, voice actor, country singer manager and many more.

One episode even listed all of Homer's past jobs, but the list has surely grown as the show reaches Season 35. Fox renewed the show for Seasons 35 and 36 in January. The network usually renews seasons in pairs due to the length of time animation takes.

Season 34 included the show's 750th episode. It currently holds the record as the longest running scripted primetime series in television history.

Season 35 will also include the show's 34th annual Halloween "Treehouse of Horror" episode.