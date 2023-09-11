South Korean singer Key is back with new music.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, released the solo EP Good & Great and a music video for his song of the same name on Monday.

The "Good & Great" video shows Key play an office worker who becomes employee of the month at a workplace with a mysterious bug.

Good & Great also features the songs "Can't Say Goodbye," "Intoxicating," "Live Without You," "CoolAs" and "Mirror, Mirror."

The EP is Key's first solo release since Killer, a reissue of his album Gasoline, in February.

SHINee also consists of Onew, Minho and Taemin. The group last released the album Hard in June.