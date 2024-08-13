A new teaser for "The Monkey" shows a blood-soaked Theo James and announces a February release date.

The film, which was inspired by a Stephen King story of the same name, triggered a fight among distributors vying for it.

Neon was the apparent winner, and the production company pinned the teaser to their X profile.

James, an actor known for playing Cameron in "The White Lotus" Season 2, portrays adult twins Hal and Bill, who must destroy a monkey toy they discovered as kids that had sparked sudden deaths.

Christian Convery will play the young versions of the twins.

The film was produced by James Wan, known for his work on "Saw," "Insidious," "The Conjuring," "Annabelle," "The Nun" and "M3GAN."

"The Monkey" opens in theaters Feb. 21, 2025.