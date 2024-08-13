"The Gilded Age" will have eight more characters in Season 3.

The show, created by "Downton Abbey's" Julian Fellowes , follows New York City's social scene in the late 1800s.

Bill Camp, of "Presumed Innocent," will join as JP Morgan, and Merritt Wever ("Nurse Jackie") will portray Monica O'Brien, who does not get along with her sister, Carrie Coon's character, Bertha.

Leslie Uggams, a Tony and Emmy-winner, joins as Mrs. Ernestine Brown.

Lisagay Hamilton, Andrea Martin, Paul Alexander Nolan, Hattie Morgan and Jessica Frances Dukes will also star.

Coon, who has been filming for "The White Lotus" Season 3, told Vanity Fair that she arranged her schedule so that she could also shoot "The Gilded Age" Season 3.

"The fact that both shows are on HBO definitely worked in my favor, because everyone's incentivized to make sure everything works out," she said.

A release date has not yet been revealed, although Max teased "The Gilded Age's" new season as part of its 2024-2025 television line-up.