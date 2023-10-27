Marvel Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film The Marvels.

The studio shared a teaser for the movie Friday featuring Brie Larson and Zawe Ashton.

The Marvels is a sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) and the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. The film centers on Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, a superhero from Marvel Comics.

In The Marvels, Danvers (Larson) teams up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), aka Ms. Marvel, after they begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers.

The new teaser, titled "Beginning," shows Danvers take on Kree warrior Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), who is "destroying every place" she calls home and "taking powers" from the trio.

"If I don't fix this, it will be the end of everything," Danvers says.

Marvel released a teaser titled "Power" on Thursday that shows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) call on Danvers "to save the world."

Marvel released a trailer for the film in July.

The Marvels opens in theaters Nov. 10.