John Cena will take on Solo Sikoa at the WWE Crown Jewel event next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WWE confirmed Friday that Cena, 46, will face off with Sikoa, 30, at the professional wrestling event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel will air live Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. EDT on Peacock and WWE Network.

The event will mark Cena's first WWE singles match since WrestleMania 39 in April.

Cena and LA Knight defeated Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match at Fastlane earlier this month. Cena and Sikoa also brawled at SmackDown last week.

Cena is a professional wrestler who made his WWE television debut in 2002 and has since become a 13-time WWE Champion.

The star thanked fans for their support over the years in a post on social media last week.

"It's you. It's me. It's us. Thank you to the incredible crowd at #Smackdown and @WWE Universe for allowing me to continue to spend time with you. Good & bad, ups & downs I am grateful for every second we spend together," he wrote.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Cena also an actor who recently appeared in the film Fast X and will star in the upcoming spy action comedy Argylle.