Though it is the last season of the award-winning Prime Video Show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, it appears that despite all the ups and downs of the previous years, Maisel is getting closer to fulfilling her comedy dreams.

The titular character, '50s housewife Midge Maisel, has been striving for stardom through the previous four seasons after discovering her calling as a stand-up comedian. On Monday, Prime Video released the trailer for Season 5, which debuts on Prime Video on April 14.

"Amy, Dan [Palladino] and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a press release when the final season announcement was made.

"The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life."

"I want to break every rule there is," Maisel says as the trailer shows her continuing to perform despite the tumult of Season 4.

"You say everything I think!" a fan tells her as Maisel signs autographs outside a theater. The trailer then shows her going through more ups and downs and including what looks like a significant apartment fire.

"It's four steps forward and three steps back and I'm tired of it," Maisel says. But as the trailer goes on it appears that those steps are finally getting her to the heights of entertainment stardom.

Season 5's returning cast members include Caroline Aaron, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Tony Shalhoub and Michael Zegen. Luke Kirby, who played Lenny Bruce is returning as well and Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop are back as guest stars. Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph were upgraded from guest stars to season regulars and Reid Scott, who plays TV host Gordon Ford, has also been promoted.

After its April 14th three-episode premiere, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will release episodes weekly until the season final on May 26.