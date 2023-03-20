Chris Hemsworth is giving a glimpse into his twin sons' ninth birthday celebration.

The 39-year-old actor celebrated the occasion Sunday with his wife, Elsa Pataky , twins Tristan and Sasha, who turned 9 years old, and daughter India Rose, 10.

Hemsworth shared a photo on Instagram that showed Pataky and India Rose pushing one of his sons' faces into a chocolate cake.

"Happy 9th birthday to my two little men! Only one way to eat cake in this house and that's to have mum slam your head into it face first!! 'Hey mum I don't like chocolate cake I prefer vanilla' 'oh really son, what about now'? @elsapataky," he captioned the post.

Hemsworth shared a video in December of Pataky getting on his shoulders to put a star on top of their Christmas tree as their kids looked on.

"Last year we tried this but with me on Elsa's shoulders... nor the tree or @elsapataky's knees made it," he joked. "After 12 months of preparation we finally figured it out. A star is born!"

Hemsworth and Pataky married in December 2010. Hemsworth voiced his love for Pataky on her birthday in July, saying, "Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady! Thanks for always being my rock to sit on but way comfier. Love you @elsapataky."

The couple moved their family from Los Angeles to Hemsworth's home country of Australia in 2015.

"It wasn't a hard decision to move back to Australia because this part of the world is such a special place," Hemsworth said at the time. "This is the place I want my kids to grow up -- that's the world I want them to be a part of."

Hemsworth is known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He most recently reprised the role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opened in theaters in July 2022.