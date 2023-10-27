Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Killer.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action thriller Friday featuring Michael Fassbender

The Killer is based on the graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon. The film is written by Andrew Kevin Walker and directed by David Fincher (Se7en, Fight Club).

The trailer shows Fassbender in action as his character, a meticulous assassin.

"After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers -- and himself -- on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn't personal," an official description reads.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the movie in August.

The Killer opened in select theaters Friday and will start streaming Nov. 10 on Netflix.

The film marks Fincher's first feature since Mank (2020) and Fassbender's first film since X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019).