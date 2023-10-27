Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is going to be a mom of seven.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old television personality is expecting twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

Lowry shared the news Friday on her Barely Famous podcast featuring TikTok star Allison Kuch, who is expecting her first child with NFL star Isaac Rochell.

Lowry and Kuch were discussing how they both recently visited Thailand when Lowry said, "We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs."

"Wait, you came home with a permanent souvenir? Oh my god, why did I not know this? We both got pregnant in Thailand," Kuch responded.

Lowry had confirmed the birth of her fifth child, son Rio, earlier this month. Rio is Lowry's first child with Scott and was born in 2022.

Lowry also shares son Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with Chris Lopez.

Lowry came to fame on the MTV reality series 16 & Pregnant and later starred on Teen Mom 2. She did not return for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.