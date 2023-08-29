Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Killer.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the thriller Tuesday featuring Michael Fassbender

The Killer is based on the Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon graphic novel series. The film adaptation is written by Andrew Kevin Walker and directed by David Fincher (Seven, Fight Club).

In the teaser, Fassbender plays an assassin who is seen carrying out a number of jobs as a voice repeats instructions like "Stick to your plan" and "Trust no one."

"After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal," an official synopsis reads.

Netflix released a poster for the movie Monday that shows Fassbender's character pointing a gun.

The Killer will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. The film will open in select theaters Oct. 27 and start streaming Nov. 10 on Netflix.

The Killer will mark Fincher's first release since Mank (2020) and Fassbender's first film since X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019).