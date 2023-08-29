'The Archies': Indian film based on Archie Comics coming in December
UPI News Service, 08/29/2023
New film The Archies is coming to Netflix in December.
Netflix shared a poster and premiere date for the movie Tuesday.
The Archies is an Indian musical comedy inspired by Archie Comics characters. The film centers on the Archies, a fictional rock band composed of Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Reggie Mantle, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge.
The cast includes Agastya Nanda as Archie, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead, Vedang Raina as Reggie, Khushi Kapoor as Betty, Suhana Khan as Veronica, Aditi "Dot" Saigal as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.
The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India.
