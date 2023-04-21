The Kid Laroi is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 19-year-old singer and rapper released the single "Where Does Your Spirit Go?" on Friday.

"Where Does Your Spirit Go?" is a new song from the Kid Laroi's forthcoming debut studio album, The First Time.

The singer previously released the singles "Love Again" and "Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)" from the album.

In a post on Instagram, the Kid Laroi said "Where Does Your Spirit Go?" is dedicated "to all my loved ones who didn't make it."

"this wasn't in the release plans but I played it this weekend at coachella and I just felt like the time was right for some reason. this one means a lot to me. it's super personal. it's a song about loss, grieving and dealing with the thoughts and emotions that come with that. I pray for all of you who are going through something similar currently and I hope this helps you feel a little less alone in all of it. I love you guys, and thanks for everything."

The Kid Laroi also released the song "What You Say" with YoungBoy NBA and Post Malone.

The Kid Laroi has yet to announce a release date for The First Time. The singer released his debut mixtape in 2020.