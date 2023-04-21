Ed Sheeran is back with new music.The 32-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video for the song "Boat" on Friday.In "Boat," Sheeran explores depression by using a boat as a metaphor."The more that I love, the less that I feel \/ The times that I jumped never were real \/ They say that all scars will heal, but I know \/ Maybe, I won't \/ But the waves won't break my boat," he sings.The "Boat" video is directed by Mia Barnes and shows Sheeran amid the waves."Boat" appears on Sheeran's forthcoming sixth studio album -, aka Subtract, set for release May 5."Boat out now, this is how Subtract began," the singer said on Instagram.Sheeran announced Subtract in March. He released a single and music video for "Eyes Closed," a first song from the album, the same month.In addition to his new album, Sheeran will appear in the documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, which premieres May 3 on Disney+.