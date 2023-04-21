Ed Sheeran is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video for the song "Boat" on Friday.

In "Boat," Sheeran explores depression by using a boat as a metaphor.

"The more that I love, the less that I feel / The times that I jumped never were real / They say that all scars will heal, but I know / Maybe, I won't / But the waves won't break my boat," he sings.

The "Boat" video is directed by Mia Barnes and shows Sheeran amid the waves.

"Boat" appears on Sheeran's forthcoming sixth studio album -, aka Subtract, set for release May 5.

"Boat out now, this is how Subtract began," the singer said on Instagram.

Sheeran announced Subtract in March. He released a single and music video for "Eyes Closed," a first song from the album, the same month.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!