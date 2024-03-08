The Kardashians will return for a fifth season in May.

Hulu shared a Season 5 premiere date, May 23, alongside a teaser for the show Friday.

The Kardashians is a reality series featuring television personalities Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The teaser shows Kris Jenner and her daughters assemble on a set made to look like the desert at sunrise.

"New horizons await," the tagline reads.

In Season 4, Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker announced the sex of their first child together and celebrated their baby shower, while Khloe Kardashian adjusted to being a mom of two.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian pursued acting after landing a starring role on American Horror Story: Delicate.

Season 4 concluded in November 2023.

