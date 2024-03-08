Shawn Mendes will return to the stage in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter announced Thursday that he will headline Rock in Rio music festival following a two-year break from performing.

Mendes will headline the Sept. 22 shows, with Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth, Joss Stone, Ne-Yo and other artists to also perform at the festival, which runs Sept. 13 to Sept. 22 in Rio de Janeiro.

"It's been a really long time since i last played live and I'm so excited to share that I'll be headlining Rock In Rio on Sept 22nd. I've missed being on stage and seeing you all in person so much!" Mendes wrote on Instagram.

Mendes teased new music, telling fans, "I've also been working on a new album and i can't wait to play these new songs live for you. See you there."

Mendes has not performed live since cancelling the remainder of his Wonder tour and announcing a break from performing to focus on his mental health in July 2022.

"After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," the star said at the time.

"We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority," he added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Mendes released his album Wonder in December 2020 and has since released the singles "Summer of Love" with Tainy, "It'll Be Okay" and "When You're Gone."