A24 is teasing the new film The Iron Claw.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a first-look video for the movie Wednesday featuring cast members Zac Efron Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.

The Iron Claw explores the true story of the Von Erichs, a family of professional wrestlers whose tragedies outside of the ring became known as the "Von Erich curse."

Efron, White and Dickinson play brothers Kevin, Kerry and David Von Erich, who created a wrestling dynasty in the 1960s at the behest of their father, former pro Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany).

The cast underwent rigorous training for the film.

"I think it's all about trust when you have to learn a lot at once," Dickinson said of the experience.

"We were training with these professional wrestlers and it was demanding," White added.

Efron recalled a moment where he performed a high-flying stunt for the film.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"The last time I jumped up so high over the ring, and I'm looking at him like, 'This is gonna suck.' I hit super hard and I look up and I see this guy, and he stands up and goes, 'Now you're flying, boy!'" he said.

Efron, White and Dickinson also discussed the bond between the brothers and their own friendship on set.

"The support and true love between the brothers, that was really special," White said. "Harris, Zach and I; there's a brotherhood now."

"It didn't feel like any other film I've ever worked on before," Efron added.

A24 released a trailer for the movie in October.

The Iron Claw opens in theaters Dec. 22.