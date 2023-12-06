'Masters of the Air' trailer: Austin Butler plays pilot in WWII drama
UPI News Service, 12/06/2023
Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Masters of the Air.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the World War II drama Wednesday featuring Austin Butler.
Masters of the Air is based on the Donald L. Miller book of the same name. The show follows members of the 100th Bomb Group, known as the "Bloody Hundreth," as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany.
The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, who previously collaborated on Band of Brothers and The Pacific.
Butler stars with Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, Ncuti Gatwa and Isabel May.
"Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler's Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all," an official synopsis reads.
Apple TV+ shared a teaser trailer for the show in November.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.