'The Idea of You' trailer shows Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine get close
UPI News Service, 03/06/2024
Prime Video is teasing the new film The Idea of You.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.
The Idea of You is based on the Robinne Lee novel of the same name.
The film follows Solene (Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the plant.
"As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn't long before Hayes' superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solene soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for," an official synopsis reads.
Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfield, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White and Dakota Adam also star.
