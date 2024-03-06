Netflix shared a video of Kim, who plays Fire Lord Ozai, sharing news of the renewal with the cast.
Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered Feb. 22 on Netflix and was the top English-language TV show on the service following its debut, drawing 41.1 million views in its first 11 days and ranking No. 1 in 76 countries.
Albert Kim serves as writer and showrunner, along with executive producing with Dan Lin, Jabbar Raisani, Lindsey Liberatore and Michael Goi.
