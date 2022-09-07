The Good Nurse is based on the Charles Graeber book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder.
The film follows Amy Loughren (Chastain), a nurse and single mother with a life-threatening heart condition, who learns her friend and colleague Charlie Cullen (Redmayne) is a serial killer.
"Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events," an official description reads.
