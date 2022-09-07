Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Good Nurse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the true crime drama Wednesday featuring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne

The Good Nurse is based on the Charles Graeber book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder.

The film follows Amy Loughren (Chastain), a nurse and single mother with a life-threatening heart condition, who learns her friend and colleague Charlie Cullen (Redmayne) is a serial killer.

"Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events," an official description reads.

The Good Nurse is written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns and directed by Tobias Lindholm, with Darren Aronofsky and Scott Franklin as producers.

The film will have its world premiere Sept. 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival and open in theaters Oct. 19. The movie starts streaming Oct. 26 on Netflix.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Redmayne and Chastain are both Oscar-winning actors. Redmayne most recently appeared in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, while Chastain starred in The 355.