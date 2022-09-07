"A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people -- policeman Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (Dawson) as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain," an official description reads.
My Policeman is written by Ron Nyswaner and directed by Michael Grandage.
The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the cast will be honored with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance. TIFF runs Thursday through Sept. 18.
The movie opens in theaters Oct. 21 and begins streaming Nov. 4 on Prime Video.
