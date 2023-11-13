Sony Pictures is teasing The Garfield Movie.

The studio shared a trailer for the animated film Monday featuring the voices of Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson

The Garfield Movie is based on the Jim Davis comic strip Garfield, which follows Garfield, a Monday-hating, lasagna-loving cat, his human owner Jon Arbuckle, and Jon's dog Odie.

In the new film, Garfield (Pratt) has an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, the scruffy street cat Vic (Jackson).

"Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist," an official description reads.

The trailer shows a baby Garfield meet Jon, who shares his pizza with Garfield, and an older Garfield jump from a train at his father's behest.

Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillen, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang also have voice roles.

The Garfield Movie is directed by Mark Dindal and opens in theaters May 24, 2024.

Pratt and Jackson play Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, and Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and previously collaborated on the films Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

Pratt also recently voiced Mario in the animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie.