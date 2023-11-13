Drake And J. Cole are going on tour in 2024.Drake, 37, announced the It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? with Cole, 38, on Monday.The new North American tour will kick off with a pair of shows Jan. 18 and 19 in Denver and conclude March 27 in Birmingham, Ala.Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Cash App card holders to begin Wednesday at 11 a.m.Drake originally launched the It's All a Blur tour with 21 Savage in July and wrapped up the tour in October.The singer and rapper released his eighth album, For All the Dogs, on Oct. 6. The album includes the singles "Slime You Out" featuring SZA and "8AM in Charlotte."Here's the full list of dates for the It's All a Blur Tour - Big at the What?Jan. 18 - Denver, at Ball ArenaJan. 19 - Denver, at Ball ArenaJan. 22 - San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank CenterJan. 25 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom CenterJan. 29 - New Orleans, at Smoothie King CenterJan. 30 - New Orleans, at Smoothie King CenterFeb. 2 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie ArenaFeb. 7 - Nashville, at Bridgestone ArenaFeb. 8 - Nashville, as Bridgestone ArenaFeb. 12 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise ArenaFeb. 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints ArenaFeb. 20 - Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein CenterFeb. 21 - Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein CenterFeb. 24 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseFeb. 27 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank CenterMarch 2- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile CenterMarch 5 - Memphis, Tenn., at FedEx ForumMarch 10 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp ArenaMarch 14 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS ArenaMarch 18 - State College, Pa., at Bryce Jordan CenterMarch 23 - Sunrise, Fla., at Amerant Bank ArenaMarch 27 - Birmingham, Ala., at The Legacy Arena