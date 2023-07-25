The Exorcist: Believer is a sequel to the 1973 film The Exorcist starring Burstyn, Max von Sydow and Linda Blair. Burstyn reprises her role as Chris MacNeil, a mother whose daughter Regan (Blair) was possessed by a demon.
The new film follows Victor Fielding (Odom), a widower whose daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) goes missing in the woods with her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum).
When the girls "return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil (Burstyn)," an official synopsis reads.
