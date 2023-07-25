Netflix is giving a glimpse of Heartstopper Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

Heartstopper is a teen romantic comedy-drama based on the Alice Oseman webcomic and graphic novel. The series follows the romance between classmates Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke).

The cast also includes Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao and Tobie Donovan as Isaac.

In Season 2, "Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges; Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends," according to an official synopsis.

The trailer shows Charlie support and try to protect Nick as he struggles to come out as gay, while Elle (Finney) gets mixed signals from Tao (Gao).

In addition, the friends take a class trip to Paris. Netflix teased the Paris trip in first-look photos in May.

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres Aug. 3.