Legendary rock band the Eagles have added dates to their residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, returning for four additional performances in September.

The six-time Grammy winners, who began their Sphere residency on Sept. 20, 2024, were originally scheduled to play their last show at the venue on April 12, but they have now added an additional four shows for September of this year.

Presales for the added shows -- Sept. 5, 6, 12 and 13 -- begin at https://eagles.com at 10 a.m. PDT on March 25. Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales start March 26 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

General sales for tickets, which start at $175 including taxes and fees, open at 10 a.m. PDT on March 28.