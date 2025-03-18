Music artists and longtime friends Brandi Carlile and Elton John will star in a concert special arriving April 6 on CBS.

The special, titled An Evening with Elton John Brandi Carlile , will air at 8 p.m. EDT and stream live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. The show will be available on-demand the next day on Paramount+.

Filmed March 26 at the Palladium Theatre in London, John, 77, and Carlile, 43, will perform songs from their forthcoming album, Who Believes in Angels?, set for release April 4. The duo will also perform some of their greatest hits.

In addition, John and Carlile invite "the audience into an intimate sit-down conversation on stage that will pull back the curtain on their 20-year friendship, the profound journey behind their latest collaboration and share intimate footage from their process," a press release reads.

John recently appeared in the documentary Never Too Late and was named Time's Icon of the Year.

Carlile performed during the SNL 50: Homecoming Concert in February to honor Saturday Night Live.