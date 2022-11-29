Hulu has announced the new movie The Drop will premiere on Jan. 13.

The film, directed by Sarah Adina Smith (Birds of Paradise), tells the story of Lex, portrayed by PEN15's Anna Konkle, and Mani, portrayed by Coming 2 America's Jermaine Fowler , a married couple running a bakery in Los Angeles.

When Lex and Mani attend their friend's island wedding they see it was a perfect opportunity to conceive a child, but shortly after their arrival Lex drops her friend's baby in front of the group.

"Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lex's future into deep uncertainty," reads a press release from Hulu on Tuesday.

The Drop co-stars Aparna Nancheria (GLOW, Search Party), Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Jennifer Lafleur (Workaholics), Joshua Leonard (Startup) and Elisha Henig (The Sinner, Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet).