The CW announced its midseason premiere dates on Tuesday. These include moving The Winchesters one hour later to 9 p.m. EST on Tuesdays beginning Jan.24, following an encore episode of the series at 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

CW series will begin returning Jan.12 with Walker and Walker: Independence at 8 and 9 p.m.EST and on Jan. 14, Criss Angel 's Magic with the Stars and World's Funniest Animals will air at 8 and 9 respectively.

The CW will air the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. EST, with host Chelsea Handler.

Jan. 20 marks the return of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? at 8 and 9 p.m. EST. Whose Line is filming its final season in 2023.

All American and All American: Homecoming will return Jan. 23 at 8 and 9 p.m.

Kung Fu will return Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. EST and Master of Illusion will return on Feb. 11 at 8.