The CW announces new Queen Elizabeth II special to air Saturday
UPI News Service, 10/11/2022
The CW announced Tuesday that a new Queen Elizabeth II special will air Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. The special is called Entertainment Tonight Presents Queen Elizabeth II: The Woman Behind the Crown.
Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier will host from outside Buckingham Palace. The hourlong special promises to highlight the queen's personal life outside the public eye.
The special promises to address her romance with Prince Philip, "her sense of humor" and "the secret messages she sent with her fashion." The special will also address how the queen navigated scandals.
Those scandals include her son, Charles', affair with Camilla Bowles and later divorce from Princess Diana, the death of Diana in a paparazzi chase, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal duties. The special includes interviews with palace staff and celebrities reflecting on their time with the queen.
