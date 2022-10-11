Starz announced Tuesday that several actors will return for Outlander Season 7, along with new casting. Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek, Nell Hudson, Steven Cree, Andrew Whipp and Layla Burns will reprise their roles in the new season.

McTavish played Dougal MacKenzie in Seasons 1 and 2 and Buck MacKenzie in Season 5. He'll return as Dougal, the uncle whom Jamie ( Sam Heughan ) killed prior to the Battle of Culloden.

Verbeek played three characters, Geillis Duncan, Gillian Edgars and Mrs. Abernathy. She will return as Geillis.

Hudson will return as Laoghaire FraserJamie's ex-wife and mother of Marsali. Cree returns as Old Ian Murray and Burns as Joan MacKimmie. All three were last seen in Season 4.

Whipp returns as Brian Fraser, Jamie's father only seen in two Season 1 episodes.

New cast additions include Gloria Obianyo as free Black woman Mercy Woodcock, Rod Hallett as Benedict Arnold himself, Chris Fulton as Rob Cameron, Diarmaid Murtagh as young Buck MacKenzie and Kristin Atherton as Jamie's sister Jenny Murray. Laura Donnelly previously played Jenny.

Outlander is still filming what will be 16 episodes for Season 7. Starz has not yet announced the premiere date.