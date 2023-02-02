MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film The Covenant.

The studio shared a trailer for the war drama Thursday featuring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim.

The Covenant is written by Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies and directed by Ritchie.

The film centers on the bond between John Kinley (Gyllenhall), a U.S. Army sergeant, and Ahmed (Salim), an Afghan interpreter.

"After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley's life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first," an official description reads.

The Covenant opens in theaters April 21.