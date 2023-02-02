Saweetie will perform a special concert in Roblox in honor of Super Bowl LVII.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Football League (NFL) announced the Saweetie Super Bowl Concert, a virtual concert in the video game Roblox, in a press release Thursday.

The event will take place in Warner Music Group's Rhythm City, a music-themed social roleplay experience in Roblox. Saweetie will perform a family-friendly, motion-capture concert featuring "Tap-In" and other hit songs.

The show celebrates Super Bowl LVII and will promote a message of female empowerment.

"I'm really excited to bring this iconic moment to the metaverse and share my music with a whole new audience in such a unique way! As an artist, innovator, and football fan, to be able to perform during Super Bowl LVII weekend in this new world -- Rhythm City on Roblox, is something I never imagined that I would be involved in. I am very grateful and happy about this opportunity," Saweetie said. "I can't wit for fans to experience what we've created."

The Saweetie Super Bowl Concert will premiere Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. EST and re-air every hour until Feb. 12, the day of Super Bowl LVII.

In addition, the NFL will launch the Super NFL Tycoon experience in Roblox on Feb. 4, which allows users to live the fantasy of being an NFL team owner.

Saweetie is known for the singles "Icy Grl," "My Type" and "Best Friend" featuring Doja Cat. The singer released a new EP, The Single Life, in November.