'The Color Purple' trailer: Fantasia Barrino sings in musical adaptation
UPI News Service, 05/23/2023
Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film The Color Purple.
The studio shared a trailer for the musical coming-of-age drama Monday featuring Fantasia Barrino.
The Color Purple is based on the Broadway musical and Alice Walker novel of the same name. The film centers on the bond between two sisters, Celie and Nettie Harris, who grow up in the South in the early 1900s.
Phylicia Mpasi and Barrino play younger and older versions of Celie, with Halle Bailey and Ciara as younger and older versions of Nettie.
