Kim Petras is gearing up for the release of her debut studio album.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter released cover art and a track list for the album, Feed the Beast, on Monday.

The album cover shows a topless Petras draped in a chain and pearls. A dark sky can be seen in the background.

Feed the Beast will feature 15 tracks, including "Alone" featuring Nicki Minaj and "Bait" featuring Banks.

1. "Feed the Beast"

3. "King of Hearts"

4. "Thousand Pieces"

5. "Uh Oh"

6. "Revelations"

7. "Bait" featuring Banks

8. "Sex Talk"

9. "Hit It from the Back"

10. "Claws"

11. "Minute"

12. "Coconuts"

13. "Castle in the Sky"

14. "Brrr"

15. "Unholy" with Sam Smith

Petras will release Feed the Beast on June 23. The singer will perform on Today the same day as the album's release.

In addition to her music, Petras also recently appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

The singer attended the issue's release party last week, along with fellow cover models Megan Fox, Martha Stewart and Brooks Nader.