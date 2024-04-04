Maggie Gyllenhaal is giving a glimpse of her new film The Bride.

The actress, writer and director shared photos from a camera test Thursday on Instagram featuring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley.

"Meet The Bride & Frank," Gyllenhaal captioned the post.

The Bride is inspired by the Mary Shelley novel Frankenstein, which tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a scientist who creates a monster out of different body parts, known as the Creature.

Christian Bale stars in the new film as a monstrous, lonely Frankenstein, who "travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aid of Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself."

"The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police, and a wild and radical social movement," an official logline reads.

Penelope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard and Annette Bening also star.

The Bride is Gyllenhaal's follow-up to her 2021 directorial debut, The Lost Daughter.

The film opens in theaters Oct. 2, 2025.