Neon released the trailer for Babes on Thursday. The film opens May 17 in theaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau play friends who get pregnant in succession. The comedy explores their unique reactions to the changes their bodies undergo and becoming single mothers.

Glazer also wrote the script with Josh Rabinowitz. Pamela Adlon directs.

John Carroll Lynch, Oliver Platt, Stephan James, Sandra Bernhard and Hassan Minaj also star. Glazer, Rabinowitz, Susie Fox, Breean Solberg and Ashley Fox produce.

Glazer co-created Broad City and also co-wrote and starred in the pregnancy horror movie False Positive. Adlon created Better Things and directed 44 of its episodes. Babes is the first feature film Adlon directed.

Buteau stars in the Netflix series Survival of the Thickest based on her book.

Babes premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March.