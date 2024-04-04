Glazer co-created Broad City and also co-wrote and starred in the pregnancy horror movie False Positive. Adlon created Better Things and directed 44 of its episodes. Babes is the first feature film Adlon directed.
Buteau stars in the Netflix series Survival of the Thickest based on her book.
Babes premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March.
