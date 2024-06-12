The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has announced that Season 5 of the superhero satire will be its last.

"Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!" Kripke wrote on X Tuesday.

The Prime Video show is based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The duo executive produce the adaptation with Kripke.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara and Nathan Mitchell star in the show, which follows the titular team of vigilantes who confront superheroes who abuse their powers.

Season 4 premieres Thursday.