CBS Good Mornings co-host Nate Burleson has signed on to emcee the Hollywood Squares game show, which will feature Drew Barrymore in the center square.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revival of the program is expected to premiere in January on CBS and Paramount+.

"Two contestants play Tic-Tac-Toe to win money and prizes," a synopsis said.

"The 'board' for the game is a vertical stack of open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity seated at a desk and facing the contestants. The celebrities are asked questions and the contestants judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game."

The show dates back to 1965 and last aired in 2004.

Peter Marshall, Jon Bauman, John Davidson and Tom Bergeron are among those who have hosted the program.