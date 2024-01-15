The Bear co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won Emmy Awards recognizing excellence in television at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Monday night.

White, Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach scored the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy prizes.

Married With Children and Dead to Me alum Christina Applegate earned a standing ovation as she tearfully took the stage with assistance to present Edebiri with her statuette.

Applegate -- who is a breast cancer survivor -- has been battling multiple sclerosis since 2021.

Quinta Brunson won Best Actress in a Comedy for Abbott Elementary.

On the drama side, Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for White Lotus and Matthew MacFadyen earned the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama trophy for Succession.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was named Best Scripted Variety Show.

Anthony Anderson is hosting the gala, which is airing live on FOX.

His mother Doris is helping out by holding up cards urging the winners to keep their speeches short.

The program will be available for streaming on Tuesday via Hulu.

It was originally set to take place in September, but was delayed due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

Succession leads the field of nominees with 27 nods, followed by The Last of Us with 24 nominations and The White Lotus with 23.