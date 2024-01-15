Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny are set to play murder victims Jose and Kitty Menendez in the next installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Monster anthology series.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is set to premiere on Netflix this year.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez from General Hospital and Cooper Koch from They/Them have signed on to play homicidal siblings Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez in the series.

In 1989, 18-year-old Erik and 21-year-old Lyle -- known collectively as "the Menendez brothers" -- shot their parents to death in Beverly Hills.

The siblings were arrested in March and, in 1996, both were convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

The Netflix series will follow the popular Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which streamed in 2022.