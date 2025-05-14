'The Bear,' 'Only Murders' stars attend Disney upfront
UPI News Service, 05/14/2025
The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White and and Only Murders in the Building actress Selena Gomez were among the stars to attend the Disney Upfront presentation Tuesday.
The event took place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.
White was joined by co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The actors portray characters on The Bear, a comedy drama on Hulu that follows Carmy (White), as he transforms his family sandwich shop into a restaurant. The series is widely acclaimed, earning various honors on the awards circuit.
