Glen Powell's Chad Powers sports comedy is set to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30.

The Twisters, Hit Man and Top Gun: Maverick actor co-created the series with Michael Waldron.

Powell will star alongside Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Steve Zahn.

NFL legend Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions' Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.

Luvh Rakhe is executive producing and Tony Yacenda will serve as director and executive producer.

"When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers," a press release said.