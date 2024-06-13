Syfy released the trailer for Season 2 of The Ark on Thursday. The Ark returns July 17 at 10 p.m.

The Ark follows one of several colonization ships 100 years in the future seeking new inhabitable planets for humans. Ark One found their destination uninhabitable in the season finale so sets off to find new ones.

The trailer shows Ark One responding to distress calls from other Arks and setting out to rescue them. Fights also break out among the human crew onboard.

Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams star. Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner showrun and executive produce.

Syfy renewed The Ark in April last year. The cast and creators told UPI the show is optimistic science-fiction in interviews.